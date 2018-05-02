Around 16 students gathered Wednesday to put up a new pride flag on the Academic Affairs Commission’s office that was stolen last week. The flag, which hung in front of the office’s door, was put up to show support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, said Academic Affairs Commissioner Divya Sharma. Sharma held the event to make a statement about the importance of representing one’s identity and to provide a space for students to share their thoughts.
Photo: Students hang pride flag on Academic Affairs Commission’s office
