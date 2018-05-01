Tuesday, May 1

Three students report to UCPD about property stolen from dorm room

May 1, 2018
University police are searching for an individual who allegedly burglarized a residence hall early Friday morning.

Three UCLA students were sleeping in their dorm at Delta Terrace when the individual entered the dorm between 2:17 a.m. and 9 a.m. and stole personal property, according to a UCPD alert.

UCPD did not provide a description of the individual.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activity to the police and to lock all windows and doors.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

Jacob Preal
City and crime editor

Preal is the assistant news editor for the city and crime beat. He was previously a news reporter for the city and crime beat.

