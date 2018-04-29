Sunday, April 29

Video: Dance Marathon 2018

April 29, 2018
A&E, Lifestyle, Video


Participants in this year’s Dance Marathon took over Pauley Pavilion from April 28 to 29. Students stood on their feet for 26 hours in order to raise awareness and funds to help fight pediatric HIV and AIDS.

Rachel Lee

