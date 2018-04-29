Pop artist FLETCHER provides break from heavier music at Dance Marathon

Heavy-bass, upbeat music transitioned into FLETCHER’s indie and alternative pop at the 12th hour of Dance Marathon.

Cari Fletcher, whose stage name is FLETCHER, sang multiple songs accompanied by a drummer and an electric guitarist. She performed original songs and covers focused on love and breaking up, including “You Should Talk” from her debut album and Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.”

As FLETCHER sang “I see your true colors / And that’s why I love you,” dancers in the crowd held each other and waved their hands in unison.

Erica Quintana, a fourth-year bioengineering student, said she attended Dance Marathon with her friends from the Biomedical Engineering Society at UCLA. She said she hadn’t heard of FLETCHER before the event, but thought she was a good singer and wished for her the fame Quintana thought she deserved.

After FLETCHER sang another original song, “Undrunk,” Leila Solovki said she thought the performance was fun and appreciated how well the artist engaged with the audience. The fourth-year cognitive science student said she has participated in Dance Marathon each year she’s been at UCLA and enjoys the annual tradition.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite things at UCLA.”