Day three of NFL Draft sees three Bruins picked

Three Bruins found their new homes in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Former UCLA linebacker Kenny Young was the first Bruin off the board on day three of the draft – the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round with the 122nd overall pick.

Young appeared in 48 games over his four-year tenure with the Bruins, recording 6.5 sacks and finishing tied for 13th in UCLA history with 304 tackles.

On the other side of the ball, Scott Quessenberry was next to have his name called.

The former UCLA offensive lineman will be staying close to home after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 155th overall pick. Quessenberry started at center in all 13 games for the Bruins last season and earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

The third and final Bruin chosen Saturday was wide receiver Jordan Lasley, who will be joining Young in Baltimore.

Lasley, a projected third- to fourth-round pick coming into the draft, suffered a small slide into the fifth round, but was taken by the Ravens with the 162nd overall selection.

He led the NCAA with an average of 140.4 yards receiving per game and caught nine touchdowns in 2017.

2018 marks the third straight year in which UCLA has had at least five names called in the NFL Draft. Players who were not drafted will still have the chance to find homes when the undrafted free agent signing period begins directly following the draft.