From flower to jar: Making honey in Los Angeles

April 27, 2018
Beekeeper Eli Lichter-Marck of Eli’s Bees shares his knowledge of the honey-making process, local honey varieties and bee ecology. Guests to his event Thursday at the Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden were invited to explore the inside of a hive and taste different honeys.

Stephanie Doan

