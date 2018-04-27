From flower to jar: Making honey in Los Angeles
By Stephanie Doan
Posted:
April 27, 2018
1:04 pm
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.
-
Related Content
-
News
April 27, 2018Beekeeper makes a buzz with presentation on honeybees
-
A&E
February 26, 2018Video: Tamales and social justice
-
Campus
September 26, 2017Morton La Kretz donates $5M to Botany Building for renovations
-
-
Poll
Featured Classifieds
Need a computer savvy person to work with me 10 hours a week to find ways to promote my book and get the word out on social media. I need the applicant to think out of the box and be innovative with ideas. THINK BIG! I live close to UCLA campus. 917-731-5047 • Career Opportunities
Dental office Looking for dental assistant physician. Part-time or full-time depending on experience. Also looking for marketing help for dental office. Located in Beverly Hills. Please email Violet [email protected] • Career Opportunities
Live near Yosemite and work for yourself. Well-established hyperlocal news website for sale. 25K FB fans. 7.5 million+ page views in 2017. Thousands of loyal readers and advertisers. Low operating costs. Excellent team in place. Potential revenue streams barely tapped. Owner retiring for health. 115K Possible owner financing. [email protected] • Career Opportunities
PAID INTERSHIP AVAILABLE: Summer marketing intern needed for small medical office in Santa Monica. Online Marketing and promoting. Email [email protected] if interested. • Campus Happenings