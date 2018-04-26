Thursday, April 26

UC Board of Regents to no longer vote on tuition increase at May meeting

April 26, 2018
The University of California Board of Regents was originally expected to vote on an in-state tuition increase in May. However, the UC announced Thursday it will no longer consider the increase during its May meeting. (Amy Dixon/Assistant Photo editor)

The University of California announced Thursday it will not increase in-state tuition during its governing board’s meeting in May.

The UC Board of Regents was originally expected to vote on an in-state tuition hike at its May meeting. However, UC President Janet Napolitano and George Kieffer, the chair of the Board of Regents, said in a statement the University will instead advocate for additional funding from the California State Legislature.

“We will continue to advocate with our students, who are doing a tremendous job of educating legislators about the necessity of adequately funding the University,” Napolitano said in the statement.

The UC added it is asking for an additional $140 million in additional state funds, calling the 3 percent funding increase Gov. Jerry Brown approved in his January budget inadequate to address enrollment growth, increases in student services and deferred maintenance.

Depending on the outcome of its negotiations with the state legislature, the University may consider a tuition increase at a later date, the UC said.

