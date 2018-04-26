Josh Rosen, Kolton Miller selected in first round of NFL Draft

Josh Rosen is a Cardinal.

The former UCLA quarterback was selected tenth by the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday’s NFL Draft. Rosen was the fourth quarterback taken, after Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.

Rosen finished his career with a 17-13 record as the Bruins’ starter. He accounted for 9,340 passing yards and 65 total touchdowns over three seasons. He left after his junior season to pursue the NFL.

The Cardinals finished with an 8-8 record last year and signed quarterback Sam Bradford to a one-year deal this offseason.

Offensive lineman Kolton Miller was also drafted in the first round Thursday. He was selected 15th overall by the Oakland Raiders.

The tackle started 23 games in his Bruin career and as a redshirt junior, earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors guarding Rosen’s blind side.

Miller started his career with UCLA as a right tackle, but made the shift to left tackle before this season.

The Raiders traded back from the 10th spot earlier in the night. They finished last season with a 6-10 record and hired coach Jon Gruden in the offseason.