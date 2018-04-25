USAC recap – April 24

A California Assembly bill introduced earlier this month would allow law enforcement to only use lethal force when it is necessary. California officers can currently use lethal force when they deem it reasonable. The bill follows the death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed African-American man who was fatally shot by Sacramento police officers in March. What do you think about this?

The bill is step forward in reducing unneeded police shootings in California.

The bill poses a safety concern for law enforcement officials and should not be passed.

The bill would have little to no effect on the frequency of police shootings in California.

I have feelings about this that are not expressed in the options above.

