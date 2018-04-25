USAC election sanction: April 24

The undergraduate student government election board sanctioned a candidate Tuesday night.

Delia Xing, a candidate running for general representative, was sanctioned for not submitting receipts or proofs of purchase on reported expenditures.

The election code states all candidates must submit campaign finance receipts for all expenses.

The election board required Xing to submit receipts on reported spendings to the board by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Xing is also prohibited from campaigning in any form from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.