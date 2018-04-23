USAC election sanctions – April 23

This post was updated April 23 at 11:19 p.m.

The undergraduate student government election board issued two sanctions Monday.

The board sanctioned Julia Ho-Gonzalez, a candidate running for facilities commissioner, and Junyi Li, a Daily Bruin staffer, for violating social media guidelines.

Li was sanctioned for not tagging the USAC Election Board at UCLA page on a Facebook post supporting Aneri Suthar, a candidate running for Facilities Commissioner.

Ho-Gonzalez was sanctioned for not having the Election Code disclaimer text on her website.

The board ordered Li to properly tag the Election Board page in the comment section of the post by 11:59 p.m. Monday, and Ho-Gonzalez to add the disclaimer to her website by 2 p.m. Tuesday.