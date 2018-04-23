Tuesday, April 24

In the news:

USAC election sanctions – April 23

By


Posted:
April 23, 2018
11:06 pm

News, Student Government


Usac campaign sanction alert.jpg

 Share

 Tweet

This post was updated April 23 at 11:19 p.m.

The undergraduate student government election board issued two sanctions Monday.

The board sanctioned Julia Ho-Gonzalez, a candidate running for facilities commissioner, and Junyi Li, a Daily Bruin staffer, for violating social media guidelines.

Li was sanctioned for not tagging the USAC Election Board at UCLA page on a Facebook post supporting Aneri Suthar, a candidate running for Facilities Commissioner.

Ho-Gonzalez was sanctioned for not having the Election Code disclaimer text on her website.

The board ordered Li to properly tag the Election Board page in the comment section of the post by 11:59 p.m. Monday, and Ho-Gonzalez to add the disclaimer to her website by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Yun Kyung (Anny) Kim

Kim is the assistant news editor for the campus politics beat. She was previously a contributor for the beat.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin