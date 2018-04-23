Monday, April 23
Crosstown Clash: Baseball sweeps USC in weekend series
Gallery: UCLA beats USC 76-74 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals
LAS VEGAS — The third-seeded Bruins played a tight game against the Trojans up to the final seconds, beating their crosstown rivals 76-74
UCLA blows out Oregon State 41-0
Clad in camouflage-themed uniforms in honor of Veteran’s Day, UCLA football continued on its mission to make the Pac-12 Championships by defeating Oregon State 41-0 Saturday afternoon
UCLA defeats No. 4 Arizona to win Pac-12 tournament
LAS VEGAS—Saturday’s Pac-12 tournament final pitted one of the conference’s top scoring teams against its most dominant defensive force, two teams playing with opposing styles and doing so at the highest level they have all season