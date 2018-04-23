Bruin Bike Share cruises beyond Westwood area in new joint program

Students can now rent a bike and drop it off at designated locations in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The Bruin Bike Share program expanded its services Monday to connect with Santa Monica’s Breeze Bike Share program, the Beverly Hills Bike Share program and the WeHo Pedals Bike Share program. The newly formed Bike Share Connect service will allow riders to access all four bike-share programs with one membership, and drop off their bikes at any station within the 35-square-mile area.

Individuals using the service can also drop off their bikes at any public bike rack within 100 feet of a bike-share station, according to a news release.

Dave Karwaski, senior associate director of UCLA Transportation, said in the release he thinks the expanded network will allow riders to more easily get around Los Angeles and to commute to campus. The service will now include 830 bikes with 135 hubs across all four bike-share programs.

Current Bruin Bike Share members can use the services for all programs under the Bike Share Connect service without reregistering. New members can join by downloading the Social Bicycles mobile app and selecting Bike Share Connect.

UCLA students, staff and faculty have access to special discounted plans for the service, with a monthly service plan at $7 or an annual service plan for $72. Public monthly plans are $25 and public annual plans are $99. Each plan guarantees riders 90 minutes of riding time per day.

The service also offers a pay-as-you-go option for $7 per hour of riding time.