The Quad: Desert everyday outfits for whimsical, quirky Coachella fashion

We’re transitioning from weekend one to weekend two of Coachella, so it’s hard to scroll through Instagram lately without seeing an influx of pictures from the ubiquitous music festival.

While festivalgoers from all over the world swarm the Indio, California, campground for the music, Coachella fashion often takes center stage – planning Coachella outfits is a necessity for many. In light of the tradition, here are some Coachella trend throwbacks captured by Daily Bruin photographers from previous years.

2015 – Quirky hats

The Indio sunshine is no joke during festival season, so an easy way to incorporate sun protection while also being trendy is by wearing fun, fashion-forward hats. Bucket hats, floppy hats, cowboy hats snapbacks, you name it – anything colored or patterned, like the tie-dye bucket hats above from 2015, adds excitement to every festival look.

2016 – Flash tattoos and metallic accessories

A nonpermanent way to intensify an outfit is by adding lots of glitter and flash tattoos. Flash tattoos make any outfit look free-spirited without the commitment, and they can be used in place of gold and silver jewelry for an effortless yet dramatic look. Flash tattoos gained popularity when Tina Roth Eisenberg broke into the fake-tattoo industry with her company Tattly, and the designs were so popular that Tattly shipped 2.6 million tattoos in 2015. The striking designs naturally made their way into eclectic Coachella style as they’re fun to experiment with and can upgrade an otherwise regular look.

2017 – Floral designs

Floral designs, including flower crowns, are synonymous with hippie culture, a culture largely represented at outdoor music festivals like Coachella. Floral designs, which are associated with peace and love, provide a festivalgoer with the carefree, hippie look that is desired during festival season. Flower crowns are appreciated for their historic significance and ornamental value, and their potential to be as subdued or as decorative as one chooses makes them easy to personalize for a wide range of festival attendees.

2018 Coachella trends have started to materialize after the first weekend, with the strong comeback of combat boots, such as Dr. Martens, to add grunge elements to boho outfits. In addition, two-piece matching sets have been prevalent during weekend one – they’re easy to throw on and accessorize. One of my favorite trends from 2018 is the resurgence of the fanny pack, which makes carrying any festival necessity effortless yet fashionable. As for jewelry, more is more.