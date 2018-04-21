Election board sanctions 15 candidates for missing deadline on paperwork

The undergraduate student government election board issued seven sanctions Saturday.

The board sanctioned 15 candidates for not submitting their campaign expense and sources of funding forms by the 11:59 p.m. April 20 deadline. The sanctioned candidates were:

Andrew Sokoler (Candidates Operating Clearly)

Berenise Arriaga (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Giovanny Machado (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Richard White (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Karla Blessing Savaliolefilemu Thomas (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Roberto Vasquez (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Salvador Martinez (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

William Hickman (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Bethanie Atinuke Sonola (Independent)

Jay Manzano (Independent)

John Gordon (Independent)

Justin Suarez (Independent)

Kosi Ogbuli (For the People)

Nidirah Stephens (For the People)

Sarena Khasawneh (For the People)

Sokoler is not allowed to campaign from noon to 6 p.m Monday because he also received a sanction Friday for violating social media guidelines. All other sanctioned candidates are prohibited from campaigning from noon to 3 p.m. Monday.

All the sanctioned candidates must also submit their forms to the election board by 8 p.m. Monday.