USAC election sanction: April 20th

The undergraduate student government election board issued two sanctions Friday.

The board sanctioned the Candidates Operating Clearly slate and Bella Martin, a Bruins United candidate running for general representative, for violating social media guidelines.

Andrew Sokoler, a Candidates Operating Clearly candidate running for general representative, was sanctioned for sending out campaign-related emails to student organizations he was not affiliated with.

The election code section 8.2.6.b states any email containing campaign literature or an endorsement slip may only be sent to a list of email addresses that the sender voluntarily collected and the sender must be a member of the organization they are emailing.

The board also found that the emails were not sent to the election board email address and did not include the election board disclaimer within the text of the email.

The slate is prohibited from campaigning from noon to 3 p.m. Monday.

The board also sanctioned Martin for campaigning on GroupMe, a mobile messaging application, without a disclaimer. The board ordered her to post a disclaimer in GroupMe before 5 p.m. Saturday.