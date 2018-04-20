Baseball makes 16-1 comeback against USC at Friday series opener

The Bruins equaled their run total from March’s loss to USC by the third batter Friday.

No. 13 UCLA baseball (23-10, 12-4 Pac-12) fell to USC (18-16, 6-10) 3-2 at Dodger Stadium on March 11, but defeated the Trojans 16-1 in the series opener Friday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

The Bruin bats removed any rust left from their 8-1 Tuesday loss to UC Irvine, plating 5 runs in the first frame. Sophomore second baseman Chase Strumpf led the charge with a double to score sophomore left fielder Jeremy Ydens and freshman shortstop Kevin Kendall, the first two hitters in the batting order.

Junior center fielder Daniel Amaral scored a run in the first inning and plated a run in the second, hitting a single to bring home sophomore first baseman Michael Toglia.

UCLA tied its season high for runs in a game this season, recorded April 13 against Utah.

USC scored in the fifth to make it 7-1, but UCLA answered with another 4 runs of its own. Redshirt junior catcher Daniel Rosica hit an RBI single to bring home Amaral, and then Kendall blasted a three-run homer over the right-field wall and left of the foul pole to make it 11-1.

USC pitcher Kyle Hurt allowed 7 runs on eight hits in the first two innings.

Hurt wasn’t originally the Trojans’ Friday ace, beginning the season starting on Sundays for three weeks before shifting over for a series against Utah on March 15. He solidified his place in that game with a no-hitter through seven and two-thirds innings. However, he has posted a 4.20 ERA on the season, fourth best among pitchers who started at least two games for USC.

He pitched one inning in USC’s win over UCLA in March. The Bruins were held to five hits and lost on a game-winning home run in the eighth inning.

Senior Jake Bird went seven innings deep on the mound, a feat he’s accomplished his past fives starts. The right-hander hasn’t been striking too many batters out, averaging 3.7 a night, but he’s been consistent in getting his team out of innings. He owns a 1.65 ERA, good for third best in the Pac-12.

He allowed 1 run off eight hits with one strikeout Friday night.

Game two of the series begins 4 p.m. Saturday at Jackie Robinson Stadium. Freshman Zach Pettway will take the mound for UCLA.