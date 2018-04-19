Thursday, April 19

In the news:

Video: The Well Being Podcast

By


Posted:
April 19, 2018
3:19 pm

A&E, Video


The Well Being Podcast is a student-run group that aims to discuss various forms of health and wellness. Podcast host Sophie Matthews, a fourth-year psychology student, describes what listeners can take away from the podcast.

Cameron Vernali

