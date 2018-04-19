Thursday, April 19

Election board sanctions For the People slate for improper Facebook post

April 19, 2018
Correction: The original version of the headline accompanying this article misnamed the For the People slate.

The undergraduate student government election board issued a sanction for social media campaigning violations Wednesday night.

Sarena Khasawneh and Daniela Rodriguez were sanctioned for Facebook posts supporting the For the People slate without tagging the Election Board’s Facebook page.

The election code states that all candidate posts on Facebook are required to tag the USAC Election Board at UCLA page and include #UCLAVote18. The election board ordered Khasawneh and Rodriguez to add #USACVote18 and tag the election board page in the comment sections of the posts by Thursday 8 p.m.

Voting in this year’s election will start April 30 and election board will announce results May 4 by 5 p.m.

 

