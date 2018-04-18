USAC recap – April 17

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel, which can be accessed with a ucla.edu account.
Agenda
- The council approved allocating $13,380.80 from the Contingency Programming Fund to various student groups.
- The council approved allocating $3,093.66 from the Contingency Capital Fund to various student groups.
- The council approved the allocating $4,790.00 from the Travel Grant Mini Fund to various student groups.
- The council approved this year’s USAC election ballot, which includes 39 candidates and a constitutional amendment.
- The council approved amendments to the Community Service Commission funding guidelines, which will now fund service organizations and volunteer events with up to $1,500 each. The fund has a total of $25,000 to allocate each quarter.
- Several council members told Election Board Chair Jack Price they think the board has had some miscommunication with candidates, such as posting inconsistent deadlines on different social media platforms. Price said the board is working to make sure it is clear with its deadlines.
Reports
- USAC President Arielle Yael Mokhtarzadeh said her office will be holding a tenants’ rights workshop and entrepreneurship networking night. She also said her office is hosting the Declare Your Feminism week during week 4, holding events and panels focused on women and feminism throughout the week.
- External Vice President Chloe Pan said her office is focusing on budget advocacy, including lobbying state legislators in Sacramento two weeks from now to have Cal Grants cover students during the summer. She added her office hosted the #BruinsVote campaign last week to get more students to register to vote.
- Facilities Commissioner Zahra Hajee announced her office is working on a program that would install to-go containers for students to take food from dining halls, similar to a program at UC Merced. She said her office is also working with UCLA Facilities Management to start a water-and-irrigation audit of campus over the summer.
- Financial Supports Commissioner Aaron Boudaie said next week is Financial Wellness Week, and that his office will be holding events all week, including giveaways and seminars, to teach students good financial practices. His office has also released a report outlining the things they have worked on during the school year.
- General Representative 2 Kayla He said her office is holding an international career fair Wednesday, and that her office will be hosting a body positivity fair later this quarter.
- Transfer Student Representative Sayron Stokes said her office will be hosting Transfer Alumni Networking Night on Thursday.