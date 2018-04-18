USAC recap – April 17

Elderly mom (80âs) seeks empathic female as aid. Routine check-ins, internal/external companionship, schedule reminders, meal prep or accompaniment on as needed basis. Mom is witty smart but having intermittent memory lapse. Apartment in Beverly Hills (also open to âroommateâ as exchange). Hours flexible, dependent on âfitâ. Transportation a plus. Pay TBD. Please contact Brett at [email protected] with your info. • Help Wanted

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 100 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-18/hr [email protected] • Help Wanted