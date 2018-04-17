Tuesday, April 17

UCPD searches for man who allegedly entered dorm room via open window

University police are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a UCLA dorm Saturday.

Two students reported that the man entered their residence in Sproul Cove at 1:45 a.m., according to a UCPD alert. One of the students confronted the man, who then fled through the front door. The students did not report any property missing.

UCPD described the man as white. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark, backward baseball cap, a hooded sweatshirt and athletic pants.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activity to the police and to lock their windows and doors.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

