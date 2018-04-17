UCLA announces appointment of new vice chancellor of student affairs

Tuesday, April 17

Monroe Gorden Jr. has been appointed as vice chancellor of student affairs. He has served as interim vice chancellor since July 2016.(Courtesy of UCLA Newsroom)

UCLA formally appointed the new vice chancellor of student affairs Monday.

Scott Waugh, executive vice chancellor and provost, said in a statement the university decided to appoint Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Monroe Gorden Jr. after consulting with various members of the administration and campus leaders. Waugh added that a working group chaired by Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck enthusiastically recommended that Gorden, who has served in the interim role since July 2016, be appointed vice chancellor.

As interim vice chancellor, Gorden has overseen student support services, including working with campus partners to promote student internship opportunities and encouraging respectful dialogue across different areas.

He has also worked on issues relating to immigrant, international and undocumented students.

Prior to his interim appointment, Gorden was UCLA’s compliance officer for the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 for almost 11 years.

Gorden earned his bachelor’s degree in political science at UCLA and also graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law.

