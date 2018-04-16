Monday, April 16

Tree falls on Kelton Avenue, causes damage to two vehicles

April 16, 2018
A tree fell on Kelton Avenue on Monday afternoon. Several large trees have fallen on the street over the past year. (Michael Zshornack/Photo editor)

A tree fell on Kelton Avenue on Monday afternoon, damaging a pickup truck and a station wagon.

The fallen tree blocked the road between Ophir Drive and Levering Avenue in front of 555 Kelton Avenue as of Monday evening.

Joana Ramirez, a third-year biology student, said the tree fell around 2:45 p.m, and said smaller trees had fallen on Kelton Avenue in the past, including one last week.

Tiffany Hoang, a fourth-year psychology student, said she thinks it is common for trees to fall on Kelton Avenue.

“I’m just seeing this right now, but it’s insane,” she said. “Last spring, I was touring looking for apartments, there was a tree that had fallen.”

Two other large trees had fallen on Kelton Avenue in early 2017 and late 2017 , damaging several apartment buildings and a pickup truck, respectively.

A City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works official placed signs around the area. None were immediately available for comment.

Omar Said

