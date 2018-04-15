Judicial board rules against reconsidering Justin Jackson’s IVP candidacy

The Undergraduate Students Association Council Judicial Board ruled in favor of the USAC Election Board after reviewing a petition claiming the election board unfairly disqualified a candidate.

The judicial board voted unanimously that the election board did not violate the equal protection clause of the USAC Election Code by disqualifying Justin Jackson for submitting his candidate application 13 minutes after the noon April 6 deadline. Jackson was running for internal vice president in this year’s USAC election.

The Judicial Board rejected the petitioner’s request to reconsider Jackson as a candidate.

The unanimous decision was released Sunday morning after a hearing that took place Friday evening.

The petitioner claimed Justin Jackson was not able to complete his application on time because of mistakes made by the election board, including unnecessarily requesting Jackson submit a class syllabus for leaving the candidate orientation early. The election code states candidates are given an excused absence for an unavoidable academic conflict when a syllabus is provided.

The Judicial Board will release its full opinion within two weeks, in accordance with its official rules.

Voting for the spring 2018 election will take place on MyUCLA from April 30 to May 4.