Jordin Canada selected fifth overall to Seattle Storm in WNBA draft

The Seattle Storm selected former UCLA guard Jordin Canada as the fifth pick in the WNBA draft Thursday afternoon.

Canada led UCLA women’s basketball to a program record of three straight Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite 8 finish during her senior season.

The three-time member of the Pac-12 All-Conference Team and the All-Defensive Team was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in her final two collegiate seasons. She led the Bruins with an average of 17 points and 7.1 assists per game and was the only active player in the nation this season with more than 2,000 points, 800 assists and 300 steals.

The Storm were eliminated by the No. 1-seeded Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the playoffs last season. As a result, the team fired coach Jenny Boucek during the offseason and hired coach Dan Hughes, who has the third-most wins in WNBA history.

Canada, the Pac-12 assists record holder, will join former 2015 and 2016 Rookie of the Year winners guard Jewell Loyd and forward Breanna Stewart, as well as 37-year-old point guard Sue Bird, a future Hall of Famer.

She will also accompany former UCLA guard Noelle Quinn, who was the last Bruin to be drafted in the first round in 2007.