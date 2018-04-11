Wednesday, April 11

Video: AFSCME protests in Westwood

April 11, 2018
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and students marched April 4 to protest what they claimed to be a widening wage gap at UCLA. Eighteen people were arrested after refusing to leave an intersection in Westwood.

