Video: AFSCME protests in Westwood

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and students marched April 4 to protest what they claimed to be a widening wage gap at UCLA. Eighteen people were arrested after refusing to leave an intersection in Westwood.
Wednesday, April 11
