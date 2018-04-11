USAC recap – April 10

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel, which can be accessed with a ucla.edu account.
Agenda
- The council amended the spring 2018 election calendar, tabling the ballot presentation to April 17 and moving a Meet the Candidates event to April 18.
- The council allocated a total of $12,220 from the Contingency Programming Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council allocated of a total of $4581.61 from the Student Wellness Programming Fund to non-USAC groups.
- The council also allocated a total of $2,250 from the Bruin Advocacy Grant fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council approved a resolution supporting UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services psychologists and clinicians.
- The council approved a resolution honoring Stephon Clark – an unarmed African-American man who was fatally shot by Sacramento police officers last month – and condemning police brutality and anti-blackness.
Reports
- USAC President Arielle Mokhtarzadeh said her office hosted a campus safety week this week, including a self-defense class and intersectionality dialogue. She said her office will host a walkout for the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting next week. She added her office will be hosting events for “Declare Your Feminism Week” during week 4, including a “Femme Fair” on Wednesday and an advocates reception Friday with Mrs. Block in the chancellor’s home.
- External Vice President Chloe Pan said her office is hosting the BruinsVote voter registration drive this week, at which two baby goats will be present. She said her office’s remaining phone banking Fridays will focus on budget advocacy and Pell Grant protection.
- General Representative 2 Kayla He said her office hosted International Culture Night on Monday. She said her office is hosting a resume-building workshop for international students April 17 and also added her office is hosting a career fair for international students this quarter, which 13 companies have committed to attend.
- Campus Events Commissioner Nedda Nikki Saidan said her office will begin accepting submissions for the 24th annual shorttakes festival April 20th. She also said her office will host a screening of the movie “Truth or Dare” on April 12. She added her office is hosting Ultrabloom, a concert which will feature EDM artists, May 6. She also added she is co-hosting the “Arts Party” with the Hammer Museum on April 20.
- Student Wellness Commissioner Christina Lee said her office is working to provide menstrual hygiene products on the Hill, and received its first approval to implement this program at Rieber Hall. She added her office is continuing awareness events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, including clothesline displays on the Hill and a “Sextravaganza” sex education event Wednesday in Carnesale Commons. She added her office will host “Roll AIDS,” a rollerblading fundraiser for the AIDS Institute, on April 19 in Ackerman Grand Ballroom.