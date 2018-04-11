UC to guarantee admission for qualified community college students

California community college students who complete a set of prerequisite courses with a sufficient GPA will be guaranteed admission into the University of California, the University announced Wednesday.

UC President Janet Napolitano and California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley signed a memorandum requesting the UC Academic Senate guarantee admission for students beginning community college in 2019 who complete one of the 21 Transfer Pathways with a certain GPA. The minimum GPA required to receive guaranteed admission will be determined by the Academic Senate, according to the memorandum.

Transfer Pathways are lists of recommended courses that cover popular majors, including biology and economics, for students intending to transfer to a UC.

The memorandum will not affect existing transfer admission guarantees between students and individual campuses, such as the Transfer Admission Guarantee program currently available at six campuses such as UC Davis, UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara.

The UC Office of the President and CCC Chancellor’s Office will create a task force to oversee implementation of the agreement and provide demographics of students who transfer. This task force will consist of campus administrators, representatives from the Academic Senate and students, according to the memorandum.

The UC and CCC will also ask for additional state funding if the policy increases transfer enrollment. In addition, the memorandum calls for partnerships between CCC and UC campuses that include summer experience programs, additional academic advising appointments for CCC students and organized campus tours.

Napolitano said in a statement the UC hopes to see the effects of this policy by fall of next year.

“Further collaborating and coordinating with the California Community Colleges will not only make it easier for qualified students to transfer to the University, it will help ensure that they excel once they arrive,” she said.