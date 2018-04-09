Video: Jon Olsen returns to the mound for the Bruins

Private bedroom, clean, quiet, peaceful Brentwood home. $1,485/month, includes all utilities, gardener, Wi-Fi. Full kitchen, living-room, patio, garden, laundry privileges. 310-806-8694. • Roommates-Private Room

DETACHED GUEST HOUSE in beautiful Westwood home. Studio with loft. Partially furnished. $1500 / mo includes utlities, cable, internet, street parking, washer/dryer (net rent ~$1200/mo). Available now! 6 or 18 month lease (310) 474-2708. • Guesthouse for Rent

HUGE STUDIO $1050 Top floor, very bright and quiet. FREE UTILITIES by UCLA. Spacious. Walk - in closet, full bathroom, fridge, laundry. New carpet, paint. Move - in now. 213-999-9228. • Apartments for Rent

Grand opening Brentwood most spectacular apartments: Two bedroom two half bathroom. Three bedroom two and half bathroom. Four bedroom two and a half bathroom. Short walk to Brentwood village, restaurant, school, ten minutes to Ucla and mountain St Mary. Amenities: pool, health club &spa control access, patio, custom kitchen , hard wood floor , washer & dryer in units. Parking, steps to transportation. 424-272-6596 • Apartments for Rent