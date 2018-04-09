Monday, April 9

Video: Jon Olsen returns to the mound for the Bruins

Junior pitcher Jon Olsen returned to the mound for the Bruins on Sunday against Stanford after having been sidelined for a month due to a facial fracture. This was his first time pitching since he was hit by a line drive during a game at USC.

Annika Patton

