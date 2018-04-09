Election board sanctions EVP candidate for unapproved laptop sticker

The undergraduate student government election board issued its first sanction of this year’s election Monday.

Jamie Kennerk, a candidate for external vice president, was sanctioned for having a sticker on a laptop that read “JamiEVP” during a BruinsVote Kickoff event Tuesday. The board said the sticker was not approved because it lacked the Election Board stamp, and ordered Kennerk to remove the sticker until it is updated to include the stamp. Kennerk is also prohibited from social media campaigning from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m on April 16.

The board also disqualified General Representative 3 Justin Jackson from running in this year’s election because he left early during the candidate orientation Wednesday.

Voting in this year’s election will start April 30 and Election Board will announce results May 4 by 5 p.m.