Monday, April 9

In the news:

Election board sanctions EVP candidate for unapproved laptop sticker

By


Posted:
April 9, 2018
2:11 pm

News, Student Government


Usac campaign sanction alert

 Share

 Tweet

The undergraduate student government election board issued its first sanction of this year’s election Monday.

Jamie Kennerk, a candidate for external vice president, was sanctioned for having a sticker on a laptop that read “JamiEVP” during a BruinsVote Kickoff event Tuesday. The board said the sticker was not approved because it lacked the Election Board stamp, and ordered Kennerk to remove the sticker until it is updated to include the stamp. Kennerk is also prohibited from social media campaigning from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m on April 16.

The board also disqualified General Representative 3 Justin Jackson from running in this year’s election because he left early during the candidate orientation Wednesday.

Voting in this year’s election will start April 30 and Election Board will announce results May 4 by 5 p.m.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Rupan Bharanidaran |
News editor

Bharanidaran is the News editor. He was previously a news reporter for the campus politics beat, covering student government and the UCLA administration.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin