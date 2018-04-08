USAC introduces three new slates, 39 candidates running

This post was updated April 8 at 10:03 p.m.

This year’s undergraduate student government election features three new slates and the largest number of candidates in the past five years.

A total of 39 candidates are running in the election. Bruins United, along with new slates For the People, Leaders Influencing Tomorrow and Candidates Operating Clearly are fielding candidates in the race. The president and general representative seats are among the most competitive, with eight individuals running for president and eight individuals running for the three general representative seats.

Current council members are running for positions next year: Financial Supports commissioner Aaron Boudaie is running for president and General Representative 1 Nicole Corona Diaz is running for external vice president.

This year’s election also features a referendum to add the international student representative position to the council. If passed, students will be able to vote for the first international student representative during the spring 2019 election.

All candidates, running on a slate or independently, are only allowed to spend $600 in campaign expenses. Candidates running with a slate can contribute $200 of their spending limit to promote the entire slate, not specific slate candidates. In addition, Election Board has designated $3,750.10 of its budget to partially reimburse candidates’ election spending.

Voting will start April 30 and Election Board will announce results May 4 by 5 p.m.

President

Ashraf Beshay (Independent)

Aaron Boudaie (Independent)

Claire Fieldman (Bruins United)

A.J. Goldsman (Independent)

John Gordon (Independent)

Kosi Ogbuli (For the People)

Richard White (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Furkan Yalcin (Independent)

Internal Vice President

Izzy Gardner (Bruins United)

Salvador Martinez (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Robert Blake Watson (Independent)

External Vice President

Nicole Corona Diaz (Independent)

Jamie Kennerk (Independent)

Victoria Solkovits (Bruins United)

Karla Blessing Savaliolefilemu Thomas (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

General Representatives

Berenise Arriaga (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Ayesha Haleem (Independent)

Naomi Kisel (Bruins United)

Helen-Sage Lee (Independent)

Bella Martin (Bruins United)

Andrew Sokoler (Candidates Operating Clearly)

Eduardo Solis (Independent)

Delia Xing (Independent)

Academic Affairs Commissioner

Brock Bauer (Bruins United)

Nidirah Stephens (For the People)

Roberto Vasquez (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Campus Events Commissioner

Alley Madison (Independent)

Community Service Commissioner

Bethanie Sonola (Independent)

Cultural Affairs Commissioner

Sarena Khasawneh (For the People)

Facilities Commissioner

Julia Ho-Gonzalez (Independent)

Aneri Suthar (Bruins United)

Financial Supports Commissioner

Lior Behdadnia (Bruins United)

Giovanny Machado (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Jay Manzano (Independent)

Justin Suarez (For the People)

Student Wellness Commissioner

George Louis Faour (Independent)

Transfer Student Representative

William Hickman (Leaders Influencing Tomorrow)

Jessica Kim (Bruins United)

Aaron Simental (Independent)