Video: UCLA women’s basketball links up – part two

Members of the UCLA women’s basketball team met before the start of the season to decide on a method of demonstrating during the national anthem. Senior guard Kelli Hayes turned their decision to link arms into a social movement called Together We Link.
Part two of the Daily Bruin’s series on the movement examines the impact of UCLA athletics on the school’s political activism. Tyrone Howard, Associate Dean for Equity and Inclusion, weighs in on the platform student-athletes have for discussing topics of social justice.