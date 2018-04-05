Part of Sunset Boulevard to be inaccessible for resurfacing

A portion of Sunset Boulevard will be restricted to two lanes over the weekend because of street resurfacing.

The City of Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services will cold plane and resurface the portion of the street from Westwood Plaza to Veteran Avenue, according to a media release. This section of Sunset Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in both directions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 7 and 8.

Residents and others in the area are advised to use Wilshire Boulevard or other alternative routes while the lanes are closed.