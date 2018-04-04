USAC recap – April 3

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every week Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.
Public Comments
- Several international students called on the council to pass an amendment to the USAC constitution that would create a referendum to establish a permanent council seat for an international student representative.
- Other students argued in favor of expanding the proposed international representative office to include more student identities, such as out-of-state students.
Special Presentations
- UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore thanked the council for its collaboration in ensuring protests were peaceful at Westwood events. He said that starting next week, UCPD will more strictly enforce traffic violations on motorized scooters.
Agenda
- The council approved adding a ballot item to the spring 2018 election that will allow students to vote to create an international student representative office.
- The council allocated a total of $17,388.07 from the contingency funds to USAC and non-USAC groups.
Reports
- USAC President Arielle Yael Mokhtarzadeh said her office is organizing Campus Safety Week next week and an international student round table at the Dashew Center on Tuesday. She also said the election to determine whether or not to create a new neighborhood council for Westwood is set for May 22.
- External Vice President Chloe Pan said her office brought 36 students to the University of California Student Lobbying Conference. She added that her office is also working to create a history of the EVP office through archival research on ethnic studies.
- Facilities Commissioner Zahra Hajee said her office co-hosted the Sustainability Innovation Student Challenge, which will culminate in a presentation before judges to compete for funding April 25.
- Financial Supports Commissioner Aaron Boudaie said his office is hosting the annual Financial Wellness Week during week two.
- General Representative 2 Kayla He said her office hosted a North vs. South Campus trivia night Monday. She said her office is also hosting an international culture night next week.
- Campus Events Commissioner Nedda Nikki Saidian said her office will screen the film “I, Tonya” on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the James Bridge Theater. She said her office also created a new CEC website over spring break.
- Community Service Commissioner Adriana Hardwicke said her office held eight alternative spring breaks programs, in which students complete community service projects across the country. She said her office is co-hosting a panel discussing sustainable choices for Earth Month.
- Transfer Student Representative Sayron Stokes said her office is hosting a transfer networking night with transfer students in the Alumni Association next week. She said her office will announce the winners for the Annual Transfer Student Scholarship during week four, approximately.
- Student Wellness Commissioner Christina Lee said her office is hosting the annual Bruin Run/Walk on April 29. She said her office is hosting a rollerblading fundraiser for the AIDS Institute in Ackerman Grand Ballroom on April 19, and Sex Week during week three. She also said her office is organizing more events for Sexual Violence Awareness Month, including a clothesline display in Dickson Plaza.