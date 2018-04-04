Sydney Kamlager to represent Westwood as new state assembly member

Sydney Kamlager will be the representative for the state assembly district representing Westwood, following a special election Tuesday.

Los Angeles County voters from parts of West Los Angeles, including Culver City, Inglewood, Baldwin Hills and Westwood, voted in Kamlager, a Democrat and president of the LA Community College District Board, as the next assembly member for District 54.

The position for District 54 was left vacant last December following the resignation of Democrat Sebastian Ridley-Thomas due to health issues.

Kamlager, who is also the district director for State Senator Holly Mitchell, won with 68.93 percent of the vote, ahead of Democrats Grayson Pangilinan and Tepring Piquado and Republican Glen Ratfliff.

Kamlager’s platform prioritized jobs, support for the public education system, environmental justice, criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

Voters in two other districts in Los Angeles County also voted in special elections for new assembly members. District 39, which includes part of the northeast San Fernando Valley, and District 45, which includes part of the western San Fernando Valley, both had vacancies after the resignation of their previous assembly members following sexual misconduct or sexual assault allegations.

The top two candidates in both Districts 39 and 45 will face off again June 5, as no candidates earned more than 50 percent of the vote.