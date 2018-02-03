Saturday, February 3

UCPD searches for man who allegedly sexually assaulted UCLA student

University police is searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a UCLA student Friday morning.

The student was inside her apartment near the 3100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of her acquaintances, according to a UCPD alert.

The man is black and about 195 pounds and 6 feet, 3 inches tall, according to the alert.

UCPD advises students to report any suspicious activities to the police and to have a friend accompany them at all times.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

