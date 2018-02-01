Rutgers cancels future home-and-home football series with UCLA

This story was updated Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m.

UCLA announced Thursday that Rutgers would withdraw from a future two-game football series.

The home-and-home series, scheduled for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, was originally scheduled for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. It was rescheduled in 2014 to accommodate Rutgers’ schedule.

Rutgers informed athletic director Dan Guerrero of its decision to cancel the games Jan. 25, according to an email statement UCLA Athletics sent Thursday night.

UCLA offered to reverse the order of the games in an effort to keep the agreement intact, but Rutgers declined and will now pay a $500,000 termination fee to UCLA, according to the statement.

UCLA Athletics added it has already begun the process of finding opponents to fill the vacancies in its schedule.