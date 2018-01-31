Video: Pragathi Guruprasad

Wednesday, January 31

January 31, 2018
Pragathi Guruprasad, a second-year political science student, shares her experience as a professional Indian playback singer and actress. Guruprasad has appeared in numerous Tamil movies after gaining popularity through the reality singing competition Super Singer Junior in 2012.

