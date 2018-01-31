USAC recap – Jan. 30

Discussion:
The Undergraduate Students Association Council discussed creating a new funding application process for student organizations to request funding from the council’s surplus. The council will present and vote on the process next week.
Public Comment:
- A student said she thinks UCLA’s undocumented student population needs more support and asked the council to allocate $10,000 to $15,000 of its surplus funds to organizations that support the community.
Agenda:
- The council allocated $6717.94 from the Student Organizations Operational Fund to student organizations.
- The council also allocated $5818.79 from the Contingency Programming Fund to student organizations and USAC offices.
Officer and Member Reports:
- USAC President Arielle Yael Mokhtarzadeh said her office and General Representative 1 Nicole Corona Diaz are working with Good Clothes Good People, a nonprofit organization that gives clothing donations back to local communities, to place donation bins around campus. Mokhtarzadeh added her office is working with Financial Support Commissioner Aaron Boudaie and Transfer Student Representative Sayron Stokes to hold a STEM Research Fair on Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Internal Vice President Vivy Li said her office is holding an Alumni Gala on April 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Li added that her office will be meeting with developers from UCLA Information Technology Services to discuss redesigning the UCLA Mobile app.
- External Vice President Chloe Pan said applications for the Student Lobby Conference in Sacramento open next week. Pan added her office is planning to release a Google form to gather student feedback on the nonresident tuition hike the University of California Board of Regents may consider at its March meeting.
- The proxy for Academic Affairs Commissioner Divya Sharma said the office will release a petition Feb. 1 to get more professors to BruinCast their lectures. The office is trying to get 5,000 signatures for the petition.
- Facilities Commissioner Zahra Hajee said UCLA Transportation is planning to hold a student focus group toward the end of winter quarter to get feedback on making changes to the BruinBus service.
- Campus Events Commissioner Nedda Nikki Saidian said her office is planning to revive the CEC Tiny Office series. The series, which is inspired by National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk series, highlights talented UCLA students.