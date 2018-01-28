Monday, January 29

No Offense, But: Frats and Tide Pods

January 28, 2018
No Offense is back for the new year! Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and assistant Opinion editors Abhishek Shetty and Jacqueline Alvarez as they discuss the recent ban on in-house fraternity parties with alcohol. Then, they talk about how adolescents have found a new fad: ingesting Tide Pods.

