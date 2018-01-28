No Offense, But: Frats and Tide Pods
January 28, 2018
No Offense is back for the new year! Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and assistant Opinion editors Abhishek Shetty and Jacqueline Alvarez as they discuss the recent ban on in-house fraternity parties with alcohol. Then, they talk about how adolescents have found a new fad: ingesting Tide Pods.
Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the student body, the undergraduate student government and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science.
Shetty is an assistant Opinion editor. He previously contributed as an opinion columnist for the section and writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.
Alvarez is an assistant Opinion editor. She previously contributed as an opinion columnist and writes about topics such as campus life, Westwood and Los Angeles city programs.