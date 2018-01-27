ASUCLA Board of Directors recap – Jan. 27

The UCLA Interfraternity Council recently said in a statement that fraternities have been indefinitely banned from hosting parties with alcohol. The ban followed the arrest of a former Theta Delta Chi fraternity president on charges of assault with intent to commit rape and oral copulation. What do you think of the ban?

The ban is an adequate move from the IFC to pass updated measures against sexual violence at fraternities.

The ban unnecessarily curbs the activities of all fraternities based on the actions of just one fraternity member.

The ban is a band-aid solution from IFC; instead, the ban on fraternities hosting parties with alcohol should be permanent at UCLA.

I have feelings about this issue that are not expressed in the options above.

