UC Regents recap – Jan. 25

The governing board of the University of California met for the second day of its January meeting at UC San Francisco on Thursday. The Board of Regents discussed topics brought up during committee meetings on Wednesday and the board’s decision to postpone voting on a proposed tuition increase.
Board and Public Comment
- Morgan Dugan, a registered nurse at UC San Francisco, presented a petition from 14,000 UC nurses calling on the University to fund retirement pensions and more patient care. She said she thinks the UC puts profits over patients by not providing nurses with additional resources.
- UC Student Association President Judith Gutierrez said she was disappointed that the regents failed to make a decision on tuition Wednesday. She added she plans to work with the individual regents to advocate for students.
- Regent John Pérez said the Academic and Student Affairs Committee re-approved an astronomy program partnership between the UC and the California Institute of Technology. Pérez added the committee discussed UC Center Sacramento’s progress in public policy education and research activities on all UC campuses.
- Regent Hadi Makarechian said the Finance and Capital Strategies Committee approved the budgets and external financing for five UCLA housing projects. He added the committee approved the UC Office of the President’s $15 million budget.
- Regent Eloy Oakley said the Governance and Compensation Committee changed the language for several UC job positions to improve communication between regents and the UCOP.
- Oakley added the committee approved new salary ranges for several positions in the UC Health system and created a chief transformation officer position tasked with helping the university cut costs.
- Regent Sherry Lansing said the Health Services Committee discussed the UC Health system’s plans to have projects savings of about $350 million in the upcoming year. Lansing said there was an increase in virus outbreaks at the UCLA hospital in Santa Monica, but added the hospital was able to quickly address the issue by training the nurses.
- The Board of Regents approved actions taken by committees Wednesday.
- UC President Janet Napolitano recognized five UC scientists who were given Breakthrough Prizes last month along with a $3 million prize.
- The board recognized Regents Norman Pattiz, Bruce Varner and William William De La Peña, who are leaving their positions soon.
- The regents adopted a resolution celebrating the 150th anniversary of the UC.
- UC Board of Regents Chair George Kieffer said the board would discuss the budget during its closed session, but not discuss tuition increases until its May meeting.
- Oakley said the board needs to consider why it will discuss nonresident tuition at its March meeting instead of its May meeting. He added that changes in nonresident tuition will affect certain campuses the most.
- Napolitano said Gov. Jerry Brown continues to ask the UC to change its cost structure and added the UC has been educating more students with less per-student funding from the state for years. She added she thinks the state and board should look at the relationship between the University’s budget and educational outcomes.