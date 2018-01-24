USAC recap – Jan. 23

424 LANDFAIR 2,3,4, and 5 bedroom apartments available starting July 2nd. Garden setting, swimming pool, balconies, hardwood floors. 310-500-9904. • Apartments for Rent

Study buddy needed for a 6th grade after school on M, T, W, Th and some weekends. We are within walking distance from UCLA. Please call Shelly at 310-490-7330. • Help Wanted

Personal Assist/ Book-Keeper wanted PT. Close to Brentwood, mactech savvy, $18/hr, 12-15 hours a week, submit resume to [email protected] • Help Wanted

HOTEL FRONT DESK. Part-time, noon-4pm or 8am-noon 2-3 days/week, including Wednesday/Thursday. Small Westwood Village Hotel. [email protected] • Help Wanted