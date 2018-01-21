Submission: Fraternities must prioritize transparency, accountability, safety

My first week at UCLA, someone handed me a flyer encouraging me to register for sorority recruitment. I signed up without any expectations, deciding to explore how Greek life could potentially supplement my first year of college.

While I engaged in plenty of stimulating conversations with intelligent, eloquent women who had benefited, both socially and professionally, from their sororities, I eventually dropped out of the process. It wasn’t a dramatic decision by any means – it just wasn’t for me.

I thought that deciding against joining a sorority would dictate whether or not Greek life would influence my university experience. But then, the first real Thursday night rolled around, and a massive parade of fresh-faced, first-year women and new male pledges braved Strathmore Drive for their first night out. We all remember that initial experience – swarming crowds of unfamiliar people dancing to pulsing remixes of popular songs through sweat-induced humidity and neon strobe lights. It was intoxicating, and exactly what we imagined college would look like.

But it was also uncomfortable. Maybe even a bit scary. I frequently shepherded incoherent girlfriends out the door, away from all-too-confident arms that conveniently waited to lead them upstairs. Shower temperatures never seemed to be scalding enough to burn off lingering, violating touches – instead just leaving me with raw, red skin.

Sexual assault is not new to UCLA or any university. While the arrest preceding the UCLA Interfraternity Council’s current ban on in-house fraternity parties with alcohol is important, it would be irresponsible to view it as an isolated incident. I’m glad to hear the IFC is now properly evaluating the situation, but I’m stunned by Greek life’s lack of transparency.

The arrest occurred Jan. 14, yet no one was made aware of the situation until a statement was released three days later. There are certainly multiple bodies this information must pass through before it reaches the IFC, but council members and fraternity leaders are ultimately culpable for the actions of their members and the quick dissemination of information. Presumably, the leaders of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity, the fraternity the arrested student was the former president of, knew of the sexual assault, but did not inform the student community or the IFC executive council.

Students deserve to be made immediately aware of any sexual assault allegations and which fraternities they’re coming from. It’s a simple matter of safety. A woman going out on a Thursday night should have all the necessary information to make an informed decision about where she is going. While the choices of a few destructive individuals do not necessarily speak to the character of every fellow fraternity brother, these organizations must be held responsible for what occurs behind their closed doors.

The fraternities at UCLA control an immense portion of social life on campus, especially for first-year students who usually lack any other space for going out because of their on-campus living situation and underage status. This is not to say that everyone in Greek life is turning a blind eye to sexual assault, but to demonstrate the influence that UCLA fraternities have extends to more than just those who are officially affiliated; it also shapes campus culture.

Nationally, college students are witnessing the most expansive movement for gender equity since second-wave feminism emerged in the early 1960s, broadening the cause from just women’s legal rights to all areas of their existence where they face inequity. Today, women are emerging from industries ranging from entertainment to public service to demand retribution for sexual crimes made against them. Silence will not be tolerated any longer. Women all over the world are gathering together under #MeToo. It’s electric, emotional and overwhelming.

However, there’s a double standard when it comes to Greek life on campus: Students hate to talk about gender equality when it comes to fraternities, despite the fact that universities are where we train the next generation of leaders. Why are we so loyal to institutions with a grossly tattered history of brushing unwanted sexual violations under the rug and not always facing appropriate consequences?

Before starting school, we are required to sit through hours of testimonies, facts and figures about sexual assault. College women, and men, deserve to pursue their education without the paralyzing fear of becoming part of those haunting statistics. And while the necessary, massive societal shifts to make that possible for everyone will take decades, for now, we at least deserve to be kept informed by UCLA administration and the IFC.

This arrest isn’t a singular, newsworthy occurrence – it is a reflection of a bigger social issue. Fraternities must react to the critical environment created inside their houses and initiate preventative measures, rather than waiting for someone to get arrested before taking action. And that means immediately informing the IFC of instances of sexual harassment or assault.

And to anyone who paints this as a naive generalization of what reputation many fraternities have earned for themselves on campus – I implore you to look past loyalty when your own integrity is at stake. Rebuild that reputation by demanding better accountability and transparency. Don’t protect those who don’t deserve it. Be on the right side of history.

Stenvall is a first-year global studies and dance student.