Westwood Village Improvement Association recap – Jan. 18

Your own room and bath in my 2bedroom condo. Located around Westwood and Santa Monica Blvd. Washer/dryer inside the unit. One parking spot inside gated garage. $1200 310.901.5200 [email protected] • Room for Rent

GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY FREESTANDING TOWNHOUSE IN WESTWOOD, 2 BEDROOMS + 3RD FLOOR LOFT, 2.5 BATHROOMS, A NICE BACKYARD, AND GATED PARKING LOCATED LESS THAN A MILE FROM UCLA CAMPUS, 1,500 SF $4,500/MONTH (1-2 YR TERM) NATHAN 310-487-3930 • Condo/Townhouse for Rent

Spanish tutor needed Saturday 11am near UCLA. 1-2 hrs/week. Occasional weekdays for exam prep. $25/hour. Female preferred. 310-701-1850. • Help Wanted

Secure Penthouse sharing with mature female psychotherapist. Private suite, bath, terrace, pool, laundry, underground parking. Walk to campus. (310)433-5879 $1350 • Campus Happenings