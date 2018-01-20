Westwood Village Improvement Association recap – Jan. 18

The Westwood Village Improvement Association is a nonprofit organization tasked with improving the state of Westwood Village. Property and business owners created the association in 2011 to provide the Village with functions the city of Los Angeles could not provide. Its board of directors meets monthly.
- Andrew Thomas, executive director of the association, said the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will be holding its annual homeless count Jan. 24. The event involves volunteers counting the local Westwood homeless population, and is hosted by the Westwood Neighborhood Council.
- Thomas added the association is currently under audit as per its contract with the city of Los Angeles. It is also currently searching for a new permanent office space, but has moved to 1100 Glendon Ave. for the time being, Thomas said.
- Representatives from the LA Metro presented their plans for the Purple Line extension into Westwood to the board. Several board members said although the new station would replace the Chase Bank on Wilshire Boulevard, which is considered a historical monument by the California Office of Historic Preservation, it does not have much historical significance in the local community. The building’s historic standing could force LA Metro to take special actions such as maintaining the likeness of the current building when constructing the new station.
- The board voted to elect Kevin Crummy, chief investment officer of Douglas Emmett, as the new treasurer of the board. Patrick Nally, manager of Southern California properties for Tishman Speyer, held the position prior to Crummy.
- Jim Brooks, new chair of the association, said a representative from Athens Services will be coming to the next Clean, Safe, and Beautiful Committee to address concerns in the community over the new trash policy approved by the city, which made Athens the exclusive waste management in Los Angeles and raised rates for some businesses to encourage recycling.