Graphic: UCLA Buildings after the Northridge Earthquake

WESTWOOD: 2Bedroom/2Bath. $2275 & up. Charming. Walk-in closet. One mile South of Wilshire. Walk to Westwood Blvd. 310-839-6294 • Apartments for Rent

Grand opening Brentwood most spectacular apartments: Two bedroom two half bathroom. Three bedroom two and half bathroom. Four bedroom two and a half bathroom. Short walk to Brentwood village, restaurant, school, ten minutes to Ucla and mountain St Mary. Amenities: pool, health club &spa control access, patio, custom kitchen , hard wood floor , washer & dryer in units. Parking, steps to transportation. 424-272-6596 • Apartments for Rent

320 N. LA PEER DR., Beverly Hills, CA 90211. One bedroom+Den+One full bathroom and a half. Roof Top Pent House, Lots of light, City View. and One Bedroom-One bathroom. Amenities: Intercom-Entry, Elevator, Pool, Onsite-Laundry, Parking Manager: 310-246-0290 • Apartments for Rent

1134 N. SYCAMORE AVE: AMINITIES: Controlled Access, pool, on-site parking , on-site laundry, close to Hollywood hills, transportation ,restaurants. One bedroom +one bathroom Mgrph#323-879-9611 • Apartments for Rent

10530-10540 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles Ca 90024 Amenities: Valet Parking, pool, gym, huge garden, intercom entry, onsite-laundry, close to ucla and Westwood village, elevatorWIFI. One bedroom +one bathroom, two bedroom +one bathroom Manager ph#310-470-4474 • Apartments for Rent