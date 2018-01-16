Tuesday, January 16

In the news:

UCPD looks for man accused of threatening to burn down medical center

By


Posted:
January 16, 2018
6:19 pm

Crime, News


 Share

 Tweet

University police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to burn down UCLA’s medical center in Santa Monica.

Steve Morell, 50, allegedly threatened to burn down the hospital and lit a small trash can in a hospital bathroom Monday, according to a UCPD alert. Morell then left the hospital.

UCPD described Morell as white, 200 pounds and 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray sweatshirt, swimming trunks, a Timberland construction boot and a New Balance tennis shoe.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Jacob Preal |
City and crime editor

Preal is the assistant news editor for the city and crime beat. He was previously a news reporter for the city and crime beat.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin