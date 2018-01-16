UCPD looks for man accused of threatening to burn down medical center

University police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to burn down UCLA’s medical center in Santa Monica.

Steve Morell, 50, allegedly threatened to burn down the hospital and lit a small trash can in a hospital bathroom Monday, according to a UCPD alert. Morell then left the hospital.

UCPD described Morell as white, 200 pounds and 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray sweatshirt, swimming trunks, a Timberland construction boot and a New Balance tennis shoe.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.