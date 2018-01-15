Monday, January 15

Video: UCLA men’s water polo celebrates NCAA title with fans in Bruin Plaza

January 15, 2018
Men's Volleyball, Sports, Video


The UCLA men’s water polo team packed the Bruin Plaza amphitheater on Friday to celebrate its NCAA championship victory over USC in December. Fans took pictures with athletes and the championship trophy – UCLA’s 114th.

