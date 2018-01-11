James Franco accused of sexually exploitative behavior by five women

Five women have accused actor and UCLA lecturer James Franco of inappropriate or sexually exploitive behavior, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Two of the accusers were students of Franco’s classes at Playhouse West in North Hollywood. Franco began teaching at UCLA in 2012 and has taught for more than five quarters.

Franco last taught Film and Television 464A-1: “Advanced Film Directing” in winter 2017.

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television did not immediately respond to requests for comment.