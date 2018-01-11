Thursday, January 11

In the news:

James Franco accused of sexually exploitative behavior by five women

By


Posted:
January 11, 2018
10:28 am

A&E, Film & TV


(Creative Commons photo via Flickr)

(Creative Commons photo via Flickr)

 Share

 Tweet

Five women have accused actor and UCLA lecturer James Franco of inappropriate or sexually exploitive behavior, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Two of the accusers were students of Franco’s classes at Playhouse West in North Hollywood. Franco began teaching at UCLA in 2012 and has taught for more than five quarters.

Franco last taught Film and Television 464A-1: “Advanced Film Directing” in winter 2017.

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Nate Nickolai |
A&E editor

Nickolai is the A&E editor. He was previously the assistant A&E editor for the Lifestyle beat and an A&E reporter.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin