UCPD searches for man who allegedly exposed himself at YRL

University police are searching for a man who inappropriately exposed himself to a UCLA student at the Charles E. Young Research Library.

The man allegedly exposed himself to the student on the fourth floor of YRL at 2:23 p.m. on Thursday, according to a UCPD alert. When she confronted the man, he exited through the south doors of the library.

UCPD described the man as black, in his 20s and about 6 feet tall, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black backpack and a white hoodie with “UCLA” written on in block letters, according to the alert.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.